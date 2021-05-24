Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VCR stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.67. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.40 and a fifty-two week high of $316.49.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

