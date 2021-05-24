Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

IBUY traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. 641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,908. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $141.00.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.