Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Lowers Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,632.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 72,208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $63.14. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,105. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

