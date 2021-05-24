Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. FedEx makes up approximately 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $2,840,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 36,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 95.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,656. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.18 and its 200-day moving average is $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

