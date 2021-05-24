Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 279.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,709. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

