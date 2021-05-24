Clover Health Investments’ (CLOV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

CLOV opened at $6.93 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $728,265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

