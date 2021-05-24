Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $57.06 Average PT from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.78. 903,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

