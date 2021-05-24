Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 90,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 568,849 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

