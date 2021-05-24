Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Community Health Systems worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $4,519,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $4,262,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

