Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

