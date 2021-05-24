Comerica Bank Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $211,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,253. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $53.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

