Comerica Bank Sells 1,874 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

