Comerica Bank Sells 946 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.26 million, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 2.59.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

