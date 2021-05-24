Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Guess’ worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

