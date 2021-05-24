Commerce Bank Cuts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,408 shares of company stock worth $3,678,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.