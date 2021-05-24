Commerce Bank Has $734,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $190.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

