Commerce Bank Has $809,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $65,332,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.