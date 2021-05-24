Commerce Bank Has $863,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $639.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.