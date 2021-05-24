Commerce Bank Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $401.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

