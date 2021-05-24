Commerce Bank Sells 788 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 21.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties by 22.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Boston Properties stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

