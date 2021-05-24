Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PALL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $489,000.

PALL opened at $259.70 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $172.06 and a twelve month high of $280.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.56.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

