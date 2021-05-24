Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,171 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYND shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYND opened at $106.59 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

