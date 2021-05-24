Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Buys $35,036.59 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $81.21 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.