Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.