Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $47.38 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

