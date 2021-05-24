Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

