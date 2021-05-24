Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.00. 105,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.