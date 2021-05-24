Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $325.34 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $430.52 or 0.01102776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.24 billion and $325.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,141 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

