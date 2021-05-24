Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.38 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$6.74. The company has a market cap of C$431.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.