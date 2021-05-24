Connable Office Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $70.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

