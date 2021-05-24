Connable Office Inc. Has $482,000 Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,505 shares of company stock worth $2,727,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

