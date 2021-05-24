Connable Office Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $324.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.75 and its 200-day moving average is $352.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.95 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,741,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.