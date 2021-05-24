Connable Office Inc. Invests $225,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $324,321.75. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,642 shares of company stock valued at $972,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.