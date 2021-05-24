Connable Office Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,577 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,325,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,839 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 90,677 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.