Connable Office Inc. Purchases 1,737 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 421,621 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

POR stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

