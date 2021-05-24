Connable Office Inc. Reduces Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,498,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

