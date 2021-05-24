Connable Office Inc. Sells 26,615 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

