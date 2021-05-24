Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,158 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

