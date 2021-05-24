Connable Office Inc. Sells 806 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

