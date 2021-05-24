ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,211,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

