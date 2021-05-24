Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

