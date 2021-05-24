Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0514

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Constellation has a market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

