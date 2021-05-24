Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 5,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,099,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

