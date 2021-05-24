ContentBox Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $903,613.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014174 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00189828 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

