Contentos (COS) Trading Down 37.1% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $41.72 million and $5.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.01005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.34 or 0.10233048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00085298 BTC.

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,981,735,486 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

