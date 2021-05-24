ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post sales of $723.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

WISH stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 508,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,006. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,575,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,224,451 shares of company stock valued at $152,494,197. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

