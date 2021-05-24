Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $127.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.