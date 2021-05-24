Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,403,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.63. 13,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

