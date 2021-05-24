Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys Shares of 126,194 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ remained flat at $$51.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,129. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

