CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $463.55 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report sales of $463.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $472.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $941.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $34,157,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

